Breaking: FBI director tells Congress that Clinton should not face charges

FBI Director James Comey told Congress that a review of new Hillary Clinton emails has “not changed our conclusions” from earlier this year that she should not face charges.
Comey sent the letter Sunday, just two days before Election Day.
In July, he chastised Clinton’s use of the private mail server but said that the bureau would not be recommending criminal charges against the Democratic nominee.
The new letter follows one Comey sent late last month in which he said agents would be reviewing newly discovered emails that may be connected to Clinton. They were found on the computer of Anthony Weiner, the disgraced congressman and estranged husband of Clinton’s close aide Huma Abedin.
