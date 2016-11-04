Teens who stay up late have trouble learning and controlling emotions, study says

A recent scientific study shows teenagers who prefer to go to bed later at night are less alert, have less control over their emotions and have a harder time remembering things the next morning. Or as parents across America would say: “No, duh.”
The study, published by the American Academy of Pediactrics (AAP), surveyed 2,017 students from grades 7 through 12 on how much sleep they got each night, when they preferred to go to bed, how sleepy they felt each morning and how much self-regulation, or the cognitive ability to control one’s emotions and remember things, they had.
It concluded that there was no association between the amount of sleep the teens got and their self-regulation. Instead, it was the students’ chronotype, or when they preferred to go to bed, that was linked to higher or lower levels of self-regulation.
Chronotype is more than just a preference though. Other studies have shown that adolescents have a delayed biological clock, which prevents them from getting sleepy earlier in the evening. As a result, many teenagers simply cannot fall asleep early enough to get the recommended amount of rest.
The research into adolescent sleep patterns has led the AAP to recommend later start times for schools, and this most recent study reaffirms that view, according to scientists.
“Getting these kids enough sleep and appropriately timed sleep is necessary for optimal self-regulation," Dr. Judith Owens told NPR. "If you don't have enough and appropriately timed sleep, then you're going to compromise your ability to have these kinds of skills.”
For parents, it might not be surprising to hear that their teenage children are going to be grumpy in the morning, but Owens said the point is that simply insisting children go to bed earlier cannot alter a child’s internal circadian rhythms that make them feel tired, and that that grumpiness is not just a mood that can be ignored.
