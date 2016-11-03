No charges for cops who left blind man on side of road

4:03 In sickness and in health Pause

1:10 Neapolitan pizzeria to open soon

1:45 2016 early voting in Wichita

7:28 Triple-homicide news conference on Monday morning

1:46 Three-day time lapse of building a tiny house with Veterans Community Project in KC

1:34 Car chase ends with three boys in hospital

3:33 Harvey County sheriff discusses fatalities

3:22 Highlights from Kansas State game at Iowa State

0:43 Third Wichita-area uBreakiFix store to open