Harvard cancels men’s soccer season after more explicit ‘scouting reports’ found, reports say

An investigation at Harvard found that members of the men’s soccer team continued to produce explicit “scouting reports” ranking women’s soccer players’ appearances and sex appeal into 2016, according to The Harvard Crimson.
The school has canceled the men’s soccer team’s season and it will forfeit all remaining games, the paper reported based on an email sent by Harvard’s athletic director to student-athletes.
In the email, Athletic Director Robert L. Scalise said the “practice appears to be more widespread across the team and has continued beyond 2012, including in 2016.”
“As a direct result of what Harvard Athletics has learned, we have decided to cancel the remainder of the 2016 men’s soccer season,” Scalise wrote.
University President Drew Faust said in a statement Thursday night that an investigation into the 2012 team found that their “appalling” comments were not isolated and have continued through the current season, the Associated Press reported.
The paper reported earlier that the men’s team had produced sexually explicit “scouting reports” on incoming players on the 2012 women’s team.
The six women mentioned in the original “scouting reports” wrote a letter to the Crimson, titled “Stronger Together.” All six graduated in 2016.
“We are appalled that female athletes who are told to feel empowered and proud of their abilities are so regularly reduced to a physical appearance,” they wrote.
Harvard had two games left in the Ivy League and sits atop the league standings at 10-3-2 overall and 4-0-1 in league play.
