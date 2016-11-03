National

November 3, 2016

Serious as a heart attack – hospital gym bans political debates

Associated Press

NEW YORK

A Long Island hospital has banned political debates in the gym of its cardio rehab unit.

A sign posted in the gym at Southampton Hospital says that due to the fact that they have patients with heart conditions they can’t allow political debates.

Manager Jessica Swiatocha tells WCBS-TV that she posted the sign after she saw patients getting upset over the presidential election.

She says they have patients recovering from heart surgery and the last thing they want to do is increase their stress levels.

Swiatocha says she’s not against free speech. She says politics can be discussed, but only in a calm manner and not debated, which she thinks can get a little bit heated.

