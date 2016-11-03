Just what we needed on Election Day: The potential for some voters to run out of gas

1:34 Car chase ends with three boys in hospital Pause

1:10 Neapolitan pizzeria to open soon

1:45 2016 early voting in Wichita

0:43 Third Wichita-area uBreakiFix store to open

1:46 Three-day time lapse of building a tiny house with Veterans Community Project in KC

3:25 Local voters opine on presidential candidates

2:29 KU basketball coach Bill Self unhappy with team's performance in exhibition

3:22 Highlights from Kansas State game at Iowa State

7:28 Triple-homicide news conference on Monday morning