Bathroom air freshener causes emergency response at nuclear site

1:34 Car chase ends with three boys in hospital Pause

1:10 Neapolitan pizzeria to open soon

3:25 Local voters opine on presidential candidates

1:45 2016 early voting in Wichita

2:29 KU basketball coach Bill Self unhappy with team's performance in exhibition

0:43 Third Wichita-area uBreakiFix store to open

2:31 Wichita State's Markis McDuffie at MVC media day

3:22 Highlights from Kansas State game at Iowa State

0:44 WSU's YuMi the robot at NBAA