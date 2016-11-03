This woman botched penis enhancement surgeries and now she's headed to prison

Mangling a man’s penis during a botched illegal surgery will cost a Hialeah woman 40 months behind bars.
Nery Carvajal Gonzalez, 39, pleaded guilty on Wednesday for her role in two ill-fated penis enhancement procedures that took place inside a Hialeah warehouse in 2014 and 2015.
The plea deal is the latest criminal case involving botched cosmetic surgeries in South Florida, a hub for sham doctors who offer cheap cosmetic procedures performed in homes, warehouses and faux clinics.
Another suspected unlicensed clinic doctor, Jose Robusto, is awaiting trial for manslaughter for the death of 28-year-old Suyima Torres, who was injected in the buttocks with a silicone substance and died in April 2013.
Last year, a Hialeah couple pleaded guilty after botched injections that disfigured the rump of a stripper. Most infamously, a Miami Gardens transgender woman named Oneal Ron Morris garnered worldwide headlines for injecting cash-strapped women with a concoction of Fix-a-Flat tire sealant, cement, silicone, mineral oil and super glue. She is facing a manslaughter charge after one woman died in Broward County.
In the penis case, the unidentified victim in his mid-50s used to receive facials from Gonzalez and eventually agreed to the illegal cosmetic procedures.
In early 2014, Gonzalez — who is not a doctor and is not licensed to practice medicine — injected an “illegally obtained” substance into the man’s buttocks. A month later, she injected him for a “chin fill,” Gonzalez admitted in court documents released Wednesday.
One month later, Gonzalez performed the penis enhancement on the man. He suffered extreme pain and “the inability to have an erection.”
Out of “fear and embarrassment,” the man continued to get treatment from Gonzalez for the next year in an “attempt to repair the damaged penis.”
Finally, Gonzalez turned to a disgraced plastic surgeon named Mark Schreiber to help repair the damage. The second surgery, performed alongside Gonzalez, took place in the same Hialeah warehouse — and was also a failure, police say.
“The victim’s penis looked mutilated and was missing skin and was raw and swollen,” according to court documents. “The penis also had retracted in size and was very small.”
According to prosecutors, Schreiber’s remedy was to tell the man to tie two popsicle sticks his penis to keep it straight while it healed.
“This was the worst experience of his life,” Miami-Dade prosecutor Warren Eth told the judge on Wednesday.
Gonzalez could have faced between 93 months and 35 years in prison had she lost at trial. Under the plea agreement, Gonzalez also gets three years of probation and must testify against Schreiber.
“Nery accepted responsibility for her actions and showed true remorse from the beginning,” said her lawyer, Robert Perez. “Her cooperation with the state allowed her to avoid a stiff sentence and provided a fair resolution for all parties involved.”
Schreiber, who had a long and troubled history of botched plastic surgeries, surrendered his medical license years ago and also served two years in prison for practicing medicine without a license.
He continued practicing medicine covertly, according to prosecutors, and pleaded not guilty last month in the penis surgery case. Schreiber remains jailed while he awaits trial.
Comments