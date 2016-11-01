Detectives: Man bit someone’s ear off, then tweeted about it

7:28 Triple-homicide news conference on Monday morning Pause

3:51 Historic Campbell Castle for sale for $3.5 million

2:15 Justice Clarence Thomas: ‘We are destroying our institutions’

0:59 Man critically injured in shooting

1:35 Fresno police turn to yoga to relieve stress, improve health

1:27 'World's worst mom' says parents should let kids play

3:22 Highlights from Kansas State game at Iowa State

0:46 LaMar's Donuts ask customers to choose between presidential pastries

2:29 KU basketball coach Bill Self unhappy with team's performance in exhibition