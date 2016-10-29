Autopsy: MLB star Jose Fernandez was legally drunk, had cocaine in blood when he died

MLB star pitcher Jose Fernandez was legally drunk and had cocaine in his system when he died in a boat crash off South Beach last month, according to a toxicology report released Saturday.
While his two companions had alcohol in their systems, neither was legally drunk, the reports show. However, one of them, Eduardo Rivero, also had cocaine in his blood, the reports show.
Fernandez had a blood-alcohol content level of 0.147, well above the legal limit of .08. Other fluids in his body measured at exactly double the legal limit.
The release of the toxicology reports came one day after the Miami Herald sued the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office seeking release of the documents.
The crash was being investigated by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, which initially claimed the documents could not be released because of an active criminal investigation. However, the Herald contended that no criminal charges could be brought because everyone on board died.
The records were released after the FWC declined to be a party to the lawsuit.
Fernandez, 24, died when his 32-foot boat plowed into the Government Cut north jetty before dawn on Sept. 25. Two others on the boat with him, Emilio Jesus Macias, 27, and 25-year-old Rivero were also killed.
The reports do not indicate who was piloting the vessel, which was owned by Fernandez.
