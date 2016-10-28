8 injured when American Airlines plane catches fire at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport

1:23 Wichita High School Band-O-Rama Pause

2:15 Justice Clarence Thomas: ‘We are destroying our institutions’

1:02 Shooting on South Seneca

1:04 Take a tour of Aero Plains Brewing

1:29 Pottery Barn opens in Wichita on Friday

0:46 LaMar's Donuts ask customers to choose between presidential pastries

1:28 Comey and Congress go head to head over Hillary's emails

3:10 Trump on newly discovered Clinton emails: at last justice will be done

0:25 Senior guard Wesley Iwundu likes K-State's prospects