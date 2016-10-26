She tried to teach her husband a lesson on gambling, and ended up winning $1 million

0:54 Man critically injured in shooting Pause

4:13 Dining with Denise: Biscuits and Gravy made with love

1:06 American Royal moving to Wyandotte County

1:19 Test-driving the Golfboard

1:29 Students practice earthquake drill across district

1:01 Tour downtown's Douglas development, which is now partly open

0:25 Senior guard Wesley Iwundu likes K-State's prospects

1:02 Shooting on south Seneca

5:11 Check out two of Wichita's best 'hole in the wall' restaurants