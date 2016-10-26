They dated for two years. Then he tried to rip out her tongue.

1:07 FBI affidavit in Kansas terrorist plot: 'kill them one by one' Pause

1:28 Chief Gordon Ramsay describes police chase that ended with fatal accident

1:01 Tour downtown's Douglas development, which is now partly open

5:11 Check out two of Wichita's best 'hole in the wall' restaurants

1:06 American Royal moving to Wyandotte County

1:47 NeoPrairie light installation on Commerce Street to debut at Final Friday

1:29 Students practice earthquake drill across district

1:02 Shooting on south Seneca

1:19 Test-driving the Golfboard