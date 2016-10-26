EpiPen competitor will re-launch after being pulled off market in 2015

1:50 Police officer saves 3-year-old's life in KFC parking lot Pause

1:07 FBI affidavit in Kansas terrorist plot: 'kill them one by one'

1:43 Man shot by police after pulling ‘medieval-looking sort of sword’

1:05 Women with ovarian cancer who take oral contraceptives may have better outcomes, according to study

5:11 VarsityKansas' Big Show with Eisenhower coach Marc Marinelli

1:06 American Royal moving to Wyandotte County

0:19 Sumatran orangutan Tia eats pumpkin

1:28 Chief Gordon Ramsay describes police chase that ended with fatal accident

1:19 Test-driving the Golfboard