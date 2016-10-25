Wikipedia might show us how to fix what’s wrong with the internet

2:27 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life Pause

1:07 FBI affidavit in Kansas terrorist plot: 'kill them one by one'

1:19 Test-driving the Golfboard

1:29 Students practice earthquake drill across district

3:54 Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

5:11 Check out two of Wichita's best 'hole in the wall' restaurants

0:43 'This isn't a drill': zoo visitor tells about lockdown after animal escape

1:49 Ape escape at Sedgwick County Zoo

1:28 Chief Gordon Ramsay describes police chase that ended with fatal accident