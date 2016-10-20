Oops: Suspects’ selfies upload straight to victim’s computer

Police are searching for a man and a woman accused of swiping three cellphones from a car and then taking selfies with the stolen devices.
The problem for the suspects: Their photos automatically uploaded to the victim’s computer.
Police sent out a few of the photos Thursday. One was of a man sitting in a car, and several others were of a woman.
The phones were stolen at about 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at an apartment complex on Polk Drive, said Sgt. VaNessa Harrison, police spokeswoman.
Police described the male suspect as white or Hispanic in his early to late 30s with short black hair and light facial hair. The female suspect is black and in her late 20s to mid-30s, police said.
Anyone with information about them is asked to contact police Detective David Frias at 817-459-6482.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7760, @RyanOsborneFWST
