After man who shot at George Zimmerman is sentenced, some ask: What about Trayvon?

A Florida judge sentenced the man who shot at George Zimmerman in May 2015 to 20 years in prison Monday, but it was outrage over a different verdict that drove the reaction to Matthew Apperson’s sentencing for several commenters.
Apperson was convicted by a jury of shooting at Zimmerman while the two were driving in separate cars, and Zimmerman was grazed by glass and metal shards when the bullet broke through his passenger-side window and was stopped by the metal window frame, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
But some commenters asked why Zimmerman, whose trial for shooting and killing 17-year-old Trayvon Martin made national headlines in 2012, had succeeded in having his attacker sentenced while he walked free in his own trial.
So let me get this straight, George Zimmerman is able to walk free for killing Trayvon Martin and yet the guy who shot him gets 20 years?— Mr. Famardy (@Famardy) October 17, 2016
Man who shot at George Zimmerman in self-defense sentenced to 20 years. Zimmerman, who shot & killed #TrayvonMartin, served zero. https://t.co/NMKMtpzxDW— Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) October 17, 2016
George Zimmerman's car got more justice than Trayvon Martin. 20 years for shooting a car, a pat on the back for shooting a black boy.— A Bleeding Corpse (@ABleedingCorpse) October 17, 2016
FL law: you only go to jail if you MISS when shooting someone. Man who shot at George Zimmerman sentenced to 20 yrs. https://t.co/XhBFEBcIma— Shannon Fisher (@MsShannonFisher) October 17, 2016
Zimmerman’s verdict was not without controversy, and the former Neighborhood Watch volunteer has courted outrage since. He auctioned off the gun that was used to kill Trayvon Martin in May, almost three years after he was acquitted of second-degree murder.
One Twitter user noted the time that had elapsed since Trayvon Martin’s death:
Trayvon Martin would be 21 right now. Damn.— K E N N Y (@GothamKenny) October 17, 2016
On Monday, Zimmerman told the judge that Apperson had showed “blatant disregard for my life, any life” in trying to shoot him on the road, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
