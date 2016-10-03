Man wears every piece of trash he generates for 30 days

The average American, Rob Greenfield says, creates 4.5 pounds of trash daily. But most of them throw it away as they go, “out of sight, out of mind.”
So Greenfield, an activist, decided to find out what would happen if he made it visible: by wearing every piece of trash he created on his body for 30 days, in several clear pouches strapped to his person.
“What would it look like to hold onto every single piece of trash I create for an entire month?” he asked in a video posted to Facebook. “I’ll eat shop and consume just like the average person does.”
In the video documenting his “little experiment,” Greenfield filmed himself walking through the streets of New York with his improvised trash suit: shopping, eating and in one awkward moment, struggling to fit himself and his trash through a turnstile on the subway.
