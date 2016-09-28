Want to punch ‘Pharma Bro’ in the face? Here's your chance

‘Pharma bro’ Martin Shkreli first earned the internet’s hate last year when his pharmaceutical company raised the price of a lifesaving drug by more than 5,500 percent. But after being arrested for fraud and forced to resign from his company, Shkreli is now offering his haters the chance to keep the punches coming — literally.
Shkreli said on Twitter Wednesday that he is soliciting donations for the son of his deceased former public relations consultant Mike Kulich. Those who donated, Shkreli said, would also be entered into a lottery for the opportunity to hit him.
If you donate to this site, you are entered into a raffle to slap/punch me. The # of dollars you donate is the # of tickets you get. https://t.co/VRbILlQwh7— Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) September 28, 2016
Mike left behind a 5yo son who survived cancer. Media circulated this story more than past ones, but there's still a child that needs help.— Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) September 28, 2016
I'm matching the donation amount and each dollar donated gets you a raffle ticket to punch, slap, have, dinner, or even a date, with me.— Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) September 28, 2016
Shkreli originally shared the news of Kulich’s death Sunday and started an eBay auction shortly thereafter, offering the highest bidder the opportunity to punch him, the Wall Street Journal reported. Bids topped $10,000 before the listing disappeared from eBay’s website on Tuesday. Undeterred, Shkreli directed followers to a charity fundraising site for Kulich’s 5-year-old son Tyler, who according to the site recently recovered from leukemia.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the fundraising page had raised slightly over $8,800 out of the $15,000 goal. Twitter user @like_ether_ from Florida jokingly promised $50,000 to “repeatedly pummel you in the face,” but made all her tweets private when Shkreli declared her the winner of his competition.
Shkreli, who is free on bail pending his trial, was booted from his company Turing Pharmaceuticals when federal authorities charged him with securities fraud in December 2015. Authorities alleged that Shkreli had hidden losses in a hedge fund he ran from investors and used the profits of a different, publicly traded company to pay them back.
The arrest and his resignation were not connected to the decision that first landed the executive in the public eye. Three months prior, Shkreli had been widely censured for Turing’s decision to buy the rights to Daraprim, an antiparasitic drug, and raise its price from under $14 to $750 a pill. Shkreli was compelled to testify before Congress over the decision and invoked his Fifth Amendment right to stay silent rather than answer questions from a House committee.
Shkreli also drew attention when it was revealed he had bought the sole copy of a Wu-Tang Clan album for $2 million. On Wednesday, Shkreli suggested he might also allow the runner-up to listen to the album, which has not been heard by the public.
“I'll do whatever it takes,” Shkreli wrote in a different tweet. “I think somewhere Mike knows, no matter what, I will help take care of Tyler.”
Also the #1 donor will win same. I'll do whatever it takes. I think somewhere Mike knows, no matter what, I will help take care of Tyler.— Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) September 28, 2016
