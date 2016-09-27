Want to spend eternity with your pet? These states allow it now

Anyone with a pet will likely tell you the animal is part of the family. People take pets on vacation, get them gifts or special treats for the holidays and love them. Society has deemed all of that normal.
When people die, they commonly want to be buried near members of their family. But this is where society tends to draw the line with pets as family members, most states specifically prohibiting the burial of humans and pets side by side.
New York has become the latest state to allow owners to be buried with the remains of their pets. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law Monday that allows people to have their cremated pet placed in their grave or in the casket.
“For many New Yorkers, their pets are members of the family,” Cuomo said. “This legislation will roll back this unnecessary regulation and give cemeteries the option to honor the last wishes of pet lovers across New York.”
People must first get written permission from the cemetery and it only applies to not-for-profit cemeteries regulated by the state, not ones run by religious associations.
Most states still specifically outlaw the practice, but a few have laws allowing it under certain terms. New York used to be like New Jersey, which allows people to be cremated and buried with their animals in pet cemeteries.
Pennsylvania passed a law in 2006 that allows graveyards to have three sections: one for humans, one for animals and one for both. A similar law was passed in Virginia in 2014, permitting cemeteries to have clearly marked sections that allowed pets and humans to be laid to rest together.
Other states, such as Florida, have laws that merely state the practice isn’t forbidden. But most states ban the practice outright or don’t mention it at all.
