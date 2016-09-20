Finally, Eisenhower will get his own memorial in Washington

Architect Frank Gehry listens to remarks from members of the Eisenhower Memorial Commission about changes to the design of the memorial in Washington, D.C. (File photo)
This is the first known picture of Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, bottom, who is posed with his brother, Arthur, in 1892 in Abilene, Kansas. (AP Photo/Eisenhower Foundation)
This is a portrait of the Eisenhower family, made at Abilene, Kansas, in 1902. The boys, back row, are, left to right: Dwight, Edgar, Earl, Arthur, and Roy. Between Ike's mother and father, first row, is Milton. (AP Photo/The Eisenhower Foundation)
Abilene, Kansas, high school football team of 1910 on which Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower played while a post-graduate student in preparation for West Point. Left to right, top row: Ralph Lucier, Frank Madden, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Earl Briney, "Six" McDonald, Howard Funk. Second row: Orin Snyder, coach Raymond Sare, Ames Rogers, G.N. Hoffman, and Prof. Down. Bottom row: Dean Achers, Charles Barber, Earl Marrifield, Ron Coleman, Carl Nicolay. (AP Photo/The Eisenhower Library)
Dwight D. Eisenhower, left, and Mamie Geneva Doud, 18, pose on a Sunday morning in November 1915, one month after their first meeting. Eisenhower is stationed in Fort Sam Houston, near San Antonio, Texas. They married on July 1, 1916. (AP Photo)
Cadet Dwight D. Eisenhower, class of 1915, United States Military Academy, West Point, N.Y., is shown in 1911, his first year at the Academy. (AP Photo/The Eisenhower Foundation)
Dwight Eisenhower and his brothers attend a family reunion in Abilene, Kansas, in 1926, posing for a group photograph on the porch of their home. Ike sits on the steps to the porch. The others are, left to right: Roy, Arthur, Earl, Edgar, David Eisenhower, the boys' father, Milton, and their mother. (AP Photo/Jeffcoat Studio, Abilene, Kansas)
Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, right, is awarded the Bronze Medal at Paris, June 14, 1945, in a ceremony before the tomb of France's World War I Unknown Soldier by Gen. Charles de Gaulle. The ceremony was part of a reception tendered the allied leader by the capital. With the medal, Eisenhower became a Companion of the Liberation. (AP Photo)
White House official portrait of Dwight D. Eisenhower taken on Feb. 6, 1957. (AP Photo/Official White House Photo)
President Dwight Eisenhower, at the White House, Washington on March 8, 1960, where he made a nationwide television-radio address, reporting on his South American trip. (AP Photo/Bill Allen)
General Dwight D. Eisenhower, standing left in car, waves to the crowds of Parisians lining the Champs Elysees as he rides by during the welcoming celebration in his honor in the French capital on June 14, 1945. Standing with him in the car is Gen. Joseph Pierre Koenig of the French Army. In the background is a remaining reminder of the Nazi occupation of the country. (AP Photo/William C. Allen)
Major-General Dwight D. Eisenhower, until recently Assistant Chief of Staff Operations Division of the U.S. War Department general staff, has arrived in London to command the European theater for the U.S. Major-General Dwight D. Eisenhower, left, photographed as he talked to members of the Associated Press London Bureau staff in London on June 25, 1942.
President Eisenhower speaking at the Indiana State Society dinner for Rep. Charles A. Halleck (R-Ind), right, is enthusiastically applauded by Speaker of the House Sam Rayburn (D-Texas), left, as the President joked about Rayburn and his Democratic colleagues on the hill. Rep. Halleck looks toward "Mr. Sam" to see how he reacts to the joshing. Halleck, Republican leader in the House, and in his 25th year as Indiana Congressman, was honored as Hoosier of the Year at the dinner in Washington, March 10, 1960. (AP Photo/Bill Allen)
His arms form a big V-for-victory gesture as Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower appears before 1,000 Washingtonians at a luncheon in his honor at the Statler Hotel, in Washington, D.C., on June 18, 1945. (AP Photo)
Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, left, Commander of Allied Forces in North Africa, rides with Gen. Henri Giraud, Commander of French Forces, to the saluting base in Tunis on May 20, 1943 during World War II. They will review the victory parade by Allied troops following the conquest by the North African Armies. (AP Photo)
Alone together for the first time since Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower arrived from Europe, the General and his wife, Mamie, enjoy a laugh as they leave their hotel for the White House to meet President Truman, June 18, 1945. (AP Photo)
Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower is shown in March 1944 as commander of invasion of Europe. Standing beside Ike was British Air Chief Marshal Sir Arthur W. Tedder. In left background is British Field Marshal Montgomery.
New Yorkers turned out June 19, 1945, to cheer the waving General Dwight D. Eisenhower as his car passed through the streets of Manhattan on the way to New York's official greeting at City Hall. (AP Photo)
Scene from "The True Glory," General Dwight D. Eisenhower?s film report of the conquest of Europe, distributed in this country by Columbia Pictures for the Office of War Information through the War Activities Committee. President Franklin D. Eisenhower in the President's plane in December 1943, enroute to the Teheran Conference. (AP Photo/credit: Columbia Pictures-US Signal Corps)
Gen. Dwight Eisenhower and Prime Minister Winston Churchill are shown strolling prior to an inspection of U.S. Army glider and paratroopers in England, March 23, 1944. After inspection and witnessing a massed descent, Churchill addressed the paratroopers. (AP Photo)
Four U.S. soldiers chat with Gen. of Army Dwight D. Eisenhower, right, before taking off from Paris for the flight on which they accompanied Gen. Eisenhower to the United States on June 27, 1945. They had just finished broadcasting their farewells to Paris, France. Soldiers from left to right are: T. Sgt. Eugene L. Cottier, Lincoln, Neb.; Sgt. Gerald Ball, Mound City, Kan.; Sgt. Roger Davisson, Tunas, Mo.; Cpl. Richard Corridon, Lawrenceville, Ill. (AP Photo/HBR)
This is the scene censors viewed as the two-millionth foot of motion picture film reviewed since D-Day reached the screen at SHAEF film censorship theater and showed U.S. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, Supreme Allied Commander, talking with men of the American Division D-Day, June 6, 1944. (AP Photo)
Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower (second from left), Supreme Allied Commander, pats shoulder of Maj. Gen. Joseph Lawton Collins, 7th Corps Commander, after having awarded him the Oak Leaf Cluster to the Distinguished Service Medal during ceremonies at Army Headquarters in Normandy, France, July 26, 1944. Lt. Gen. Omar N. Bradley, Commander of U.S. forces in France (left), and Maj. Gen. Leonard T. Gerow (second from right), 5th Corps Commander, both of whom were also given the decoration, look on. (AP Photo)
Gen. of Army Dwight D. Eisenhower, left, talks with six GIs who made the flight from Paris with him when he returned to the United States on June 27, 1945. Soldiers, from left: T. Sgt. Morris H. Smith, Hampton, Neb.; 1st Sgt. Walter T. Sapp, Abigene, Kan.; T. Sgt. Eugene L. Cottier, Lincoln, Neb.; Sgt. Gerald Ball, Mound City, Kan., Cpl. Richard Corridon, Lawrenceville, Ill. and Sgt. Roger Davisson, Tunas, Mo. (AP Photo/HBR)
Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower holds up a V-for-Victory gesture with the two pens used by high-ranking German officers in signing the surrender document at the school house in Reims, France on May 7, 1945. Kay Summersby, background left, Eisenhower's chauffeur-secretary, is seen peeking over General Walter Bedell Smith's shoulder. Her face was censored from the official photo taken by T/Sgt. Al Meserlin, Ike's personal photographer. Other officers are not identified. (AP Photo/Al Meserlin)
Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, center, Supreme Allied commander in western France, stands in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, with members of his staff following the liberation of the French capital, August 28, 1944. Left to right: unidentified officer whose face has been blotted out by the censor; Lt. Gen. Omar M. Bradley, commander of the 12th Army Group; Gen. Eisenhower; Lt. Gen. Joseph-Pierre Koenig, commander of the French Forces of the Interior; Air Chief Marshal Sir Arthur Tedder, deputy supreme commander. (AP Photo)
U.S. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, right, Admiral Macahian B. Gardner, center, commander of the U.S. FixPH and Admiral Robert B. Carney, commander of the allied forces in Southern Europe, left, watch the naval maneuver near the island of Sardinia aboard the USS "Des Moines" on October 16, 1951. (AP Photo)
General Dwight D. Eisenhower inspected on April 26, 1951, some units of the Italian army which may be assigned to his command. He is seen, left, while waiting turnouts of Bersaglieri troops in barracks at Pordenone, Udine province, Northern Italy on April 24, 1951. Next to him is the colonel (unidentified), commanding the regiment, and third left, General Efisio Marras, chief of Italian general staff. In background is a bust of Alessandro La Marmora, who founded the corps of Bersaglieri some hundred years ago. (AP Photo/Raoul Fornezza)
General Dwight D. Eisenhower, Supreme Allied Commander, is shown arriving in a jeep at a front-line position somewhere in France, September 18, 1944. (AP Photo)
Commander in chief of the North Atlantic forces, General Dwight D. Eisenhower, reviewed 10,000 Italian troops and met his immediate superior, sergeant Filiberto Zecchini, 27, of Mof Modena. Sgt. Zechini Commands the squad which a year ago elected Eisenhower as honorary corporal of the squad which belongs to the 76th infantry, second battalion. Eisenhower reviewed a mile and a half of his troops that he was seeing for the last time. He was met at the Campoformido Airport here by Adm. B. Carney commander in chief allied powers southern Europe and by General Maurizo Lazzaro De Castiglioni, Italian commander of land forces, southern Europe. Gen. Eisenhower, left, greets Gen. Efisio Marras, Italian General chief of staff upon his arrival in Rome on May 5, 1952. (AP Photo/Walter Attenni)
President Dwight D. Eisenhower seated with Vice President Richard Nixon in November 1952. (AP Photo)
General Dwight Eisenhower, Supreme Allied Commander, sits at the wheel of his jeep somewhere in France, as he prepares to drive to meet representatives of each Allied country to deliver his Christmas message to all Allied forces, Dec. 28, 1944. (AP Photo)
Supreme Commander Dwight Eisenhower visits paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division at the Royal Air Force base in Greenham Common, England, three hours before the men board their planes to participate in the first assault wave of the invasion of the continent of Europe, June 5, 1944. (AP Photo)
President Eisenhower walks down the ramp from his jet past a saluting guard to be greeted by Maj. Gen. Donald N. Yates, right, commandant, as he arrives, Feb. 10, 1960 for a personal inspection of the Cape Canaveral missile test center. Following the president from the plane is his pilot, Col. William Draper, left. (AP Photo)
Holding binoculars and leaning against a tank, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, Supreme Commander of Allied forces in Europe, and Air Chief Marshal, Sir Arthur Tedder, with pipe, keenly watch an American armored unit take part in pre-invasion maneuvers in England, February 25, 1945. (AP Photo)
President Eisenhower as he reported to the nation on his recent good will journey through Latin America. He said the United States' relations with the countries of Latin America are at an all-time high and called for "an even firmer partnership." The White House was the scene of the nationwide radio and television address, March 8, 1960, in Washington. (AP Photo/Bill Allen)
President Eisenhower stands in the back of car and waves as he rides past building under construction in Brasilia, new capitol city of Brazil, Feb. 23, 1960, for his welcoming reception. Workers manning construction vehicles pause in their tasks to wave in return. (AP Photo)
President Eisenhower, surrounded by officials, in center foreground, is greeted on arrival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 24, 1960. Honor guard stands near plane ramp. (AP Photo)
As he boards presidential plane for long flight to Brazil's new capital Eisenhower gives farewell salute to Brig. Gen. Joseph J. Preston commanding 72nd Bombardment Wing and his host at Ramey Air Force base, Feb. 23, 1960. At right is Colonel William G. Draper the Presidents personal pilot. (AP Photo)
President Dwight Eisenhower and his host, Brazil's President Kubitschek are in open car, right, foreground, as band plays national anthems of their countries in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 24, 1960. In background is famed Candelaria Church. Square is at Avenida Rio Branca and Avenida Vargas. (AP Photo)
George Tames, New York Times photographer, holds the Grand Award Trophy, Feb. 19, 1960, in Washington as President Eisenhower holds Tames' prize-winning photographs from the 17th annual White House News Photographers Association competition. They are posed together in the chief executive's White House office. Tames took first plane in both the Presidential and Pictorial Classes. His pictorial photograph, made inside the Lincoln Memorial, won the Grand Award. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)
President Eisenhower and Brazilian President Kubitschek are almost hidden by streamers as they ride in motorcade along Visconde de Inhauma in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 24, 1960. The U.S. chief executive is on a state visit. (AP Photo)
President Eisenhower contemplates during a question and answer session during a press conference, May 11, 1960. (AP Photo/Bill Allen)
President Eisenhower poses in his White House office, Feb. 19, 1960, in Washington with Associated Press photographers Henry Griffin, left, and Bill Smith, both of Washington, after the Cameramen won top honors in two classes of the 17th annual White House News Photographers Association competition. Griffin won the Sport News class with a photograph of Soviet Premier Khrushchev patting the stomach of an Iowa farmer. Smith took first in the Personalities Class with a back shot of Princess Margaret, her dress blowing in the wind, with the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)
President Dwight Eisenhower is surrounded as he aides in motorcade through the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, Feb. 25, 1960. Banner under which Ike is passing says "Mayor Adhemar greets Eisenhower" in Portuguese. (AP Photo)
President Dwight Eisenhower as he made his nationwide television and radio address from the White House, Washington, Feb. 21, 1960. (AP Photo)
General Dwight D. Eisenhower made this face in Coblenz, Germany, April 11, 1951, when he heard the news that Gen Douglas MacArthur has been relieved by President Truman as U.N. Commander in the Far East. (AP Photo)
According to the high school yearbook of 1909 at Abilene, Kansas, David D. Eisenhower, right, was an outstanding member of the class. Left is his brother, Edgar Newton Eisenhower. General Dwight D. Eisenhower is called "David D." by his mother, Mrs. Ida Eisenhower, and the family bible lists him as David D. The change to Dwight D. is unexplained. (AP Photo)
President Eisenhower delivers his nationwide television-radio address, Feb. 21, 1960 on the administration?s defense program. He told the country that the national defense is an indestructible "trustworthy shield of peace." (AP Photo/Bob Schutz)
The U.S. Generals Dwight D. Eisenhower, Lucius D. Clay (deputy commander of the U.S. Forces in Europe) and Joseph T. McNarney (commander-in-chief of the U.S. Forces in Europe), from left to right, stand together after Eisenhower's arrival at the airfield Tepelhof in Berlin, Germany, September 29, 1946. (AP Photo/Burr)
President Dwight D. and Mrs. Mamie Eisenhower have smiles for each other as they sit in a limousine at Washington National Airport, March 21, 1960, after a reunion aboard the presidential plane Columbine III. The President met Mrs. Eisenhower upon her return from a two-week Arizona vacation. They had not seen each other for a month. (AP Photo/Harvey Georges)
General Dwight D. Eisenhower. Supreme allied Commander, seated at his desk at his headquarters in the European Theater of Operations, February 1, 1945. He wears the Five-Star Cluster and Great Seal of the United States, insignia of the new rank of General of the Army. (AP Photo)
President Eisenhower waves from open car as it approaches construction cranes which form a welcoming arch at Brasilia, new capital of Brazil, Feb. 23, 1960, now under construction, on Ike's arrival. On his tour of South America, U.S. and Brazilian flags decorate the arch. Reception for Ike was conducted under a huge viaduct in the presence of between 3,000 and 5,000 persons, including officials and construction workers. (AP Photo)
President Eisenhower waves to the crowd along a parade route after his arrival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Feb. 25, 1960. (AP Photo)
President John F. Kennedy, left, walks along a path at Camp David near Thurmont, Md., with former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, April 22, 1961, as the two met to discuss the Bay of Pigs invasion. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis)
President Dwight Eisenhower as he made his nationwide television and radio address from the White House, Washington, Feb. 21, 1960. Eisenhower rests his eyes just before starting the speech. (AP Photo)
President Dwight D. Eisenhower waves from open car as his motorcade leaves airport after arrival in Montevideo, Uruguay, March 2, 1960. A student demonstration broke out just as the presidential motorcade was passing the University of Montevideo. Firemen used high-pressure hoses to break up the demonstration. (AP Photo)
President Eisenhower, center, and Gov. Luis Munoz Marin, left, inspect a unit of the Puerto Rico National Guard at the San Juan airport, Feb. 22, 1960, just after the president's arrival. This is the first stop on the president's flight to South America. (AP Photo)
President Dwight Eisenhower, at the White House, Washington, March 8, 1960, where he made a nationwide television-radio address, reporting on his South American trip. Top, from left, the President inspects his glasses before starting his speech. (AP Photo/Bill Allen)
U.S. President Eisenhower, left, gets key to Brasilia, brand new capital city of Brazil, Feb. 23, 1960 from Brazilian President Kubitschek, right, and Israel Pinheiro, center, builder of the city. Partially hidden at rear is Ike's interpreter, Col. Vernon Walters. Eisenhower got the key during his visit to city. (AP Photo)
