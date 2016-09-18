2016 Emmy Awards

Millie Bobby Brown, left, and Gaten Matarazzo perform at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Associated Press
Anthony Anderson, left, and Tracee Ellis Ross present an award at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Associated Press
Louis Anderson accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for “Baskets” at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Associated Press
Host Jimmy Kimmel appears at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Associated Press
Kate McKinnon accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for “Saturday Night Live” at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Associated Press
Aziz Ansari, left, and Kelvin Yu accept the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series for “Master of None” at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Associated Press
Kate McKinnon accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for “Saturday Night Live” at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Associated Press
Kate McKinnon, left, accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for “Saturday Night Live” from Kristen Bell at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Associated Press