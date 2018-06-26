Prince William kicks off busy day in Israel at Yad Vashem

Britain's Prince William arrives on a Royal Air Force plane at the Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, June 25, 2018. William has arrived in Israel for the first-ever official visit by a member of the British royal family. His arrival Monday ends the monarchy's mostly hands-off approach to one of the world's most sensitive regions. For the 36-year-old William, second in line to the throne, it marks a high-profile visit that could brandish his international credentials. Sebastian Scheiner AP Photo