New Florida law reignites beach access fight in Panhandle

This May 15, 2018 photo shows a sign at the edge of a public beach marking where private beaches begin in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. A new Florida law is set to reignite a fight over beach access in a Florida Panhandle county known for its pristine, sugar-white sand and rolling dunes, right in time for the July 4th holiday. Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson says the law that takes effect July 1 will void a local ordinance that allows public access to sand that's owned by beachfront property owners. If unwelcome beachgoers refuse to leave, they'll be arrested for trespassing. Brendan Farrington AP Photo