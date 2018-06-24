Mini-migration summit: EU nations try to resolve differences

In this photo taken on Thursday, June 21, 2018, migrants on a rubber boat are being rescued by the ship operated by the German NGO Mission Lifeline in the Mediterranean Sea in front of the Libyan coast. Italy's interior minister says Malta should allow a Dutch-flagged rescue ship carrying 224 migrants to make port there because the ship is now in Maltese waters. Salvini said the rescue was in Libyan waters, which Lifeline denies. Mission Lifeline via AP Hermine Poschmann