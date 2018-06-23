Dick Leitsch, gay activist who led 'sip-in,' dies at 83

This Dec. 25, 2017 photo provided by Anne Haynie shows Dick Leitsch. The pioneering gay activist who led a 1966 "sip-in" at a New York City bar has died at the age of 83. Leitsch died Friday, June 23, 2018 at a hospice in Manhattan. His death from liver cancer was confirmed by his brother, John Leitsch, of Louisville, Ky. His "sip-in" protest was meant to echo lunch counter sit-ins. Leitsch and three friends sat down at a bar and announced, "We are homosexuals." (Anne Haynie via AP)