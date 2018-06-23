Spokesman says SC lawmaker is seriously injured after crash

FILE - In this June 12, 2018 file photo, South Carolina Rep.Katie Arrington, who is running for the first district of South Carolina, campaigns after voting for herself in the primary election at Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville. Arrington who defeated U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in his re-election bid has been seriously injured in a deadly wreck. Spokesman Michael Mule tells media outlets Arrington has undergone surgery for her injuries and was recovering Saturday, June 23, 2018, in a Charleston-area hospital.

The Post And Courier via AP, File

Kathryn Ziesig