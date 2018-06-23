Chaos on the border inflames GOP's split with Latinos

Nobody from the Trump administration was there when more than 1,000 Latino officials __ a crop of up-and-coming representatives from a fast-growing demographic __ gathered in Phoenix last week.
It marked the first time a presidential administration skipped the annual conference of the National Association of Latino Elected Officials in at least 24 years. The absence was another fracture in the increasingly broken relationship between Latinos in the U.S. and the Republican Party.
Skipping the event during a week of tumult along the southern border crystalized how the GOP has shifted from the "compassionate" conservatism George W. Bush articulated to win the presidency twice. Images of the U.S. government separating migrant children from their parents now symbolize the relationship between Latinos and the White House in the era of President Donald Trump.
