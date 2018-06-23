FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, protesters and media gather outside a closed gate at the Port of Entry facility, where tent shelters are being used to house separated family members in Fabens, Texas. The tumult of the past week along the southern border crystalized how the GOP has shifted from the “compassionate” conservatism George W. Bush articulated to win the presidency twice, buoyed by the support of 44 percent of Latinos in 2004. Instead, wrenching photos and audio of the U.S. government separating migrant children from their parents symbolize the tense relationship between Latinos and the White House in the Trump era.
FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, protesters and media gather outside a closed gate at the Port of Entry facility, where tent shelters are being used to house separated family members in Fabens, Texas. The tumult of the past week along the southern border crystalized how the GOP has shifted from the “compassionate” conservatism George W. Bush articulated to win the presidency twice, buoyed by the support of 44 percent of Latinos in 2004. Instead, wrenching photos and audio of the U.S. government separating migrant children from their parents symbolize the tense relationship between Latinos and the White House in the Trump era. Matt York, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Chaos on the border inflames GOP's split with Latinos

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and BILL BARROW Associated Press

June 23, 2018 08:03 AM

Nobody from the Trump administration was there when more than 1,000 Latino officials __ a crop of up-and-coming representatives from a fast-growing demographic __ gathered in Phoenix last week.

It marked the first time a presidential administration skipped the annual conference of the National Association of Latino Elected Officials in at least 24 years. The absence was another fracture in the increasingly broken relationship between Latinos in the U.S. and the Republican Party.

Skipping the event during a week of tumult along the southern border crystalized how the GOP has shifted from the "compassionate" conservatism George W. Bush articulated to win the presidency twice. Images of the U.S. government separating migrant children from their parents now symbolize the relationship between Latinos and the White House in the era of President Donald Trump.

