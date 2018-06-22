President Donald Trump speaks during an event on the White House complex, Friday, June 22, 2018, with people who have lost family members from crime committed by undocumented immigrants.
President Donald Trump speaks during an event on the White House complex, Friday, June 22, 2018, with people who have lost family members from crime committed by undocumented immigrants. Susan Walsh AP Photo
President Donald Trump speaks during an event on the White House complex, Friday, June 22, 2018, with people who have lost family members from crime committed by undocumented immigrants. Susan Walsh AP Photo

Nation & World

Trump advises GOP: Quit wasting time on immigration.

By LISA MASCARO and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

June 22, 2018 11:56 PM

WASHINGTON

Just when House Republicans needed Donald Trump's backing the most — on their big immigration overhaul — he dashed off a presidential tweet saying they should quit wasting their time on it.

The Friday tweet is hardly the first time the president has abandoned his allies in a moment of need. Over and over again, Trump has proven to be a saboteur of their efforts.

On Capitol Hill on Friday, the mood was gloomy, particularly among the more centrist Republicans who have been pushing the party's immigration compromise. That bill would provide $25 billion for Trump's border wall and set new limits on family visas in favor of merit-based entry — but also create a path to citizenship for young "Dreamers."

  Comments  