Journalists tour center for migrant children in Florida

Migrant children walk outside at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children a former Job Corps site that now houses them, on Friday, June 22, 2018, in Homestead, Fla. U.S. officials provided a glimpse into the South Florida facility housing more than 1,000 teen-age migrants, seeking to dispel any suggestions that children are being mistreated. The tour included dorm-style buildings where children sleep up to 12 per room in steel-framed bunk beds, and warehouse-sized, air-conditioned white tents where minors attend classes and watch movies. Brynn Anderson AP Photo