The Latest: 2 OSCE observers refused entry to Turkey

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 23, 2018 file photo, people change foreign currency in a market in Istanbul. The Turkish lira has lost more than 20 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of the year. Turkish voters are heading to the polls June 24 to vote in crucial presidential and parliamentary elections that could either solidify President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's grip on power or unsettle his political ambitions. Lefteris Pitarakis, File AP Photo