Bear researcher attacked by grizzly to stay on career path

FILE - This June 20, 2014 file photo taken by an automatic trail camera provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows an adult female grizzly bear in the Cabinet Mountains, part of the Rocky Mountains, located in northwestern Montana. A grizzly bear researcher who was attacked by a grizzly bear on May 17, 2018, said Thursday, June 21, that her recovery has been slow, but the encounter has done nothing to change her mind about her career path. Amber Kornak, 28, was conducting research for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service alone in the Cabinet Mountains when the attack happened on May 17. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)