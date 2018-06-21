Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Washington.
Courting Putin, Trump jolts the West with a nationalist bent

By MATTHEW LEE and JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press

June 21, 2018 12:12 PM

WASHINGTON

As Donald Trump presses ahead with plans for a summer summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin, the U.S. president is jolting relationships with some of America's longest and strongest allies.

Trump is pursuing increasingly nationalistic foreign and trade policies and delivering scathing personal attacks on traditionally friendly leaders who don't share his views.

At the same time, he appears to seek a cozy relationship with the leader of Russia, a key U.S. adversary.

The White House announced Thursday that national security adviser John Bolton would travel to Moscow next week, after stops in London and Rome, to discuss the potential Trump-Putin meeting.

That meeting is expected to be held in the Austrian capital of Vienna in the days following NATO's July 11-12 leaders' summit in Brussels.

