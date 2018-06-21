Sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack is reburied in Colorado

In this photo provided by the Ft. Logan National Cemetery Complex shows U.S. Navy pallbearers fold the flag for sailor Wallace Eakes, who was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, who was reburied with full military honors at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colo., Thursday, June 21, 2018. Eakes' previously unknown remains were identified through DNA. About 100 people, mostly veterans with no other connection to Eakes besides their military service, attended the service. Ft. Logan National Cemetery Complex via AP Mat S. Williams