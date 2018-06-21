More than ever, and without a team, it is China's World Cup

In this photo taken on Sunday, June 17, 2018, a Chinese soccer fan waves a China's national flag after the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia . Chinese sponsors are more visible than ever and tens of thousands of Chinese fans have descended on Moscow, using their growing economic clout to secure top-dollar seats and dreaming of the day, perhaps not that far off, when China will host football's showcase. Alexander Zemlianichenko AP Photo