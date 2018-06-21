AP-NORC Poll: Americans not hopeful about ties with allies

In this June 8, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump is greeted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, during the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Canada. Americans feel U.S. relations have a better chance at improving in the year ahead with traditionally hostile nations such as North Korea and Russia than they do with allies such as Britain and Canada, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Evan Vucci AP Photo