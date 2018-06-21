Official: Polish leader's ill health not sparking infighting

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2017 file photo, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the powerful leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, waves after the government survived a no-confidence vote at the parliament building in Warsaw, Poland. The head of a Warsaw hospital said Friday June 8, 2018, the leader of Poland's ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has been discharged following treatment that has "stabilized his health condition." Czarek Sokolowski, File AP Photo