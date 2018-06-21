Trump's Mideast team gets close-up view of peace obstacles

FILE - In this May 18, 2018 file photo, White House adviser Jared Kushner speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. On their current Mideast tour, senior Trump administration officials Kushner and envoy Jason Greenblatt are getting a close-up view of towering obstacles to their yet-to-be-released blueprint for an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal. They met Tuesday, June 19, 2018 with Jordan's King Abdullah II, acknowledging the talks only after the fact, and are expected in Israel toward the end of the week. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo