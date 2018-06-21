Giant telescope project before Hawaii Supreme Court again

Joanna Pokipala, left, her son Kala Pokipala, center, and Vivian Wong, right, gather with telescope protesters outside the Hawaii Supreme Court building in Honolulu on Thursday, June 22, 2018. Justices are considering an appeal to a decision granting a construction permit for the Thirty Meter Telescope planned for Hawaii's tallest mountain. Protesters say the project will desecrate land that's sacred to Native Hawaiians. Jennifer Sinco Kelleher AP Photo