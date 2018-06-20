Top Brazil court acquits head of Workers' Party of graft

FILE- In this July 5, 2017 file photo, Brazil's Workers' Party President Gleisi Hoffmann attends the inauguration ceremony of the new Workers' Party directory in Brasilia, Brazil. Justices on Brazil’s highest court have acquitted, on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, the Workers’ Party president of corruption and money-laundering charges in a case stemming from the country’s massive graft investigation. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo