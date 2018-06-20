Guatemalan man recalls fear, agony of separation from child

Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis hug during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gonzalez Lopez, for seven days in November after arriving to the U.S. port of entry in San Diego. Gonzalez Rodriguez said he fled his hometown of Champerico, Guatemala to seek asylum in the United States after he was kidnapped and extorted by captors who cut his eye out and nearly killed him. Rick Bowmer AP Photo