Forest Service proposes changes to sage grouse protections

File - This April 10, 2014, file photo shows a male sage grouse trying to impress a group of hens, at left, near the base of the Rattlesnake Range in southwest Natrona County, Wyo. The U.S. Forest Service is proposing changes to sage grouse protections in six Western states by eliminating special designations for crucial habitat as well as keeping areas open for mining. The agency in documents made public Wednesday, June 20, 2018, also says restrictions on water development for livestock will be removed as will other requirements that could limit some livestock grazing. The Casper Star-Tribune via AP, File Alan Rogers