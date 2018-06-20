Suit dismissed over faulty gun check before church shooting

FILE - In this June 18, 2015, file photo, a group of women pray together at a makeshift memorial on the sidewalk in front of the Emanuel AME Church, in Charleston, S.C. A judge dismissed a lawsuit, June 18, 2018, against the FBI for a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to buy the gun he used to kill nine people in a racist attack at a South Carolina church. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel also blasted the federal government’s "abysmally poor policy choices" in running the database for firearm background checks. Stephen B. Morton, File AP Photo