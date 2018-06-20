Too hot to handle: Politics of warming part of culture wars

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2009, file photo, former-Sen. Tim Wirth moderates the National Clean Energy Summit 2.0, in Las Vegas. Three decades after early warnings about global warming, the issue has become entrenched in the nation’s culture wars. Some in the GOP used to lead the fight against warming. Now most Republicans cannot speak the words “climate change.” Let alone support policies to address it. Many Democrats have moved sharply to the left on environmental issues as well. Climate change is as polarized as abortion. Eric Jamison, File AP Photo