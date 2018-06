Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Jody Wilson-Raybould, right, Minister of Health Ginette Petitpas Taylor, center, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and to the Minister of Health Bill Blair, left, listen to questions during a press conference on Bill C-45, the Cannabis Act, in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. The Canadian government said it will soon announce the date of when cannabis will become legal, but warns it will remain illegal until then. The Canadian Press via AP Justin Tang