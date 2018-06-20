Despite the odds, Turkey's opposition mounts tough challenge

In this Saturday, June 16, 2018 photo, wearing T-shirts with pictures of Turkish Republic founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, supporters of Muharrem Ince, the presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, wave Turkish and party flags as they wait for his arrival at a rally, in Istanbul. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing a tough challenge to his 15 years in power as a more united and galvanized opposition tries to thwart his attempt to remain in office for five more years _ and with vastly increased. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo