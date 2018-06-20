Iran's top leader opposes joining anti-money-laundering body

In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting with lawmakers in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Khamenei said that he opposed joining a global anti-money laundering convention, the Financial Action Task Force, that was established by a G-7 Summit in Paris in 1989. Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, said the parliament should instead prepare its own bills against money laundering and terrorism. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)