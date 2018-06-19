Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council

FILE - This is a Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2008 file photo, showing a general view of the Human Rights Room (Room XX) at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. Diplomats say the United States is about to quit the United Nation’s main human rights body, primarily over Washington’s claim that the Human Rights Council is biased against Israel. The move would be the Trump administration’s latest snub of the international community. The U.S. State Department said Friday, June 15, 2018 no decision has been made to leave. Keystone via AP, File Salvatore Di Nolfi