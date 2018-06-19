Afghan officials in Pakistan for talks on peace efforts

Members of the Helmand Peace Convoy, calling for an end to the 17-year war, arrive in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, June 18, 2018 after trekking across the country on foot. The protest march began with a group of nine men and picked up supporters during the long journey, traveling more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) over nearly 40 days. The march began in the southern city of Lashkar Gah, in the Helmand province, an area largely under Taliban control. Massoud Hossaini AP Photo