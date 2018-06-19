Democratic attorneys general urge end to border separations

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2017 file photo, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas discusses a settlement with one of the state's largest health insurance providers over unpaid premium taxes during a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. Democratic attorneys general are demanding the Trump administration end a "zero tolerance" policy that has resulted in children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. Led by Balderas, 21 top state prosecutors from California to Massachusetts sent a letter Tuesday, June 19, 2018, to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. Susan Montoya Bryan, File AP Photo